Russians shell Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast: woman dies under rubble of house – video
Wednesday, 13 August 2025, 09:06
One person has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 August.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook
Quote: "Russian occupiers shelled Chornobaivka with artillery in the morning.
A house has been destroyed in the attack. Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 61-year-old woman from under the rubble."
Details: Several neighbouring homes were also damaged. Their roofs and facades were destroyed and windows were shattered.
