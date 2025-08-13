All Sections
Russians shell Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast: woman dies under rubble of house – video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 August 2025, 09:06
Russians shell Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast: woman dies under rubble of house – video
Destroyed house. Screenshot: video

One person has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupiers shelled Chornobaivka with artillery in the morning.

A house has been destroyed in the attack. Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 61-year-old woman from under the rubble."

Details: Several neighbouring homes were also damaged. Their roofs and facades were destroyed and windows were shattered.

Kherson Oblastattackcasualties
