Russians shell Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast: woman dies under rubble of house – video

One person has been killed in a Russian attack on the village of Chornobaivka in Kherson Oblast on the morning of 13 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Russian occupiers shelled Chornobaivka with artillery in the morning.

A house has been destroyed in the attack. Rescue workers have recovered the body of a 61-year-old woman from under the rubble."

Details: Several neighbouring homes were also damaged. Their roofs and facades were destroyed and windows were shattered.

