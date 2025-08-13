All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Plastic surgery and new documents: Head of Ukraine's Security Service reveals how they ensure agents' safety

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 August 2025, 10:41
Plastic surgery and new documents: Head of Ukraine's Security Service reveals how they ensure agents' safety
Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has said that the SSU engages world-renowned plastic surgeons to protect the lives of its undercover agents after missions.

Source: Maliuk in an interview with the We-Ukraine TV channel

Quote: "A critically important factor is, above all, the safety of these people. When they return from behind enemy lines after completing particularly complex operations, the first priority is to ensure their security.

Advertisement:

That is why we have an entire programme in place – a whole range of security measures. This includes, if necessary and with the direct consent of the agent, actually changing their appearance."

Details: Asked whether this had happened in reality, Maliuk confirmed it had – more than once. 

"Of course, and repeatedly. Leading plastic surgeons with international reputations take part in this. Afterwards, cover documents are prepared, and these people start life anew, from scratch, if we know the enemy is on their trail," he said.

He added that there are "many other forms of support" for such operatives, including providing them with housing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
Zelenskyy: Russian losses roughly triple those of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service set up front company in Russia's Chelyabinsk to carry out Operation Spider's Web
Ukrainian Security Service drones again hit logistics hub containing Shahed drones in Russia's Tatarstan – video
Ukraine's long-range drones strike Russian plant producing missile systems – video
RECENT NEWS
13:01
Ukraine's intelligence: Russia plans to produce 79,000 Shahed drones in 2025
12:56
Putin's Valdai residence protected by 12 air defence systems, Radio Liberty says – photos
12:37
Russia struggles to produce Kh-59 air-launched cruise missiles
12:34
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
11:58
Estonia expels first secretary of Russian Embassy
11:56
Russia plans to steal more Ukrainian grain amid agricultural crisis
11:38
Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war
11:31
Head of Ukraine's Security Service recounts how Russians wanted to kill journalist Dmytro Gordon twice
11:18
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence drones hit oil pumping station in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
11:12
Ukraine has convicted 19 Russian soldiers of sexual violence since start of Russia's full-scale invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: