Plastic surgery and new documents: Head of Ukraine's Security Service reveals how they ensure agents' safety

Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has said that the SSU engages world-renowned plastic surgeons to protect the lives of its undercover agents after missions.

Source: Maliuk in an interview with the We-Ukraine TV channel

Quote: "A critically important factor is, above all, the safety of these people. When they return from behind enemy lines after completing particularly complex operations, the first priority is to ensure their security.

Advertisement:

That is why we have an entire programme in place – a whole range of security measures. This includes, if necessary and with the direct consent of the agent, actually changing their appearance."

Details: Asked whether this had happened in reality, Maliuk confirmed it had – more than once.

"Of course, and repeatedly. Leading plastic surgeons with international reputations take part in this. Afterwards, cover documents are prepared, and these people start life anew, from scratch, if we know the enemy is on their trail," he said.

He added that there are "many other forms of support" for such operatives, including providing them with housing.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!