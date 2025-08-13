Zelenskyy: No signs of Russians preparing to end war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held consultations with numerous partners on ending the war, again emphasising the need to pressure Russia to achieve peace.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy stated that in recent days, he has held more than 30 conversations and consultations with partners and that there are "shared positions" on ending the war.

Quote: "This war must be ended. Pressure must be exerted on Russia for the sake of a just peace. Ukraine’s and our partners’ experience must be used to prevent deception by Russia.

At present, there is no sign that the Russians are preparing to end the war. Our coordinated efforts and joint actions – of Ukraine, the United States, Europe and all countries that seek peace – can definitely compel Russia to make peace. I thank everyone who is helping."

