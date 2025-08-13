Russian drones attack car and ambulance in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, killing and injuring civilians – photos, video

The ambulance damaged in the Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast. Photo: SES

Russian forces have attacked a car and an ambulance with drones in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts, killing and injuring civilians.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Details: A Russian UAV struck a car in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, killing a man and injuring a woman. Rescue workers removed the deceased from the vehicle and took the woman to hospital.

In addition, a strike on an ambulance caused a fire, which firefighters extinguished.

The car damaged in the Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast Photo: SES

The ambulance damaged in the Russian drone strike in Kherson Oblast Photo: SES

In Donetsk Oblast, a Russian drone hit a car carrying three people. The vehicle veered into a ditch. Police pulled out two men, while rescue workers freed the third person and handed them over to medics.

The car veered into a ditch after the Russian drone strike in Donetsk Oblast Photo: SES

