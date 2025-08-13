All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia fulfils monthly recruitment plan at 105-110%

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 August 2025, 14:02
Vadym Skibitskyi. Stock photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has noted a fairly high level of staffing in the Russian armed forces. They maintain operational reserves and recruit citizens by promising large sums of money.

Source: Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in an interview with Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "One of the strong points of the Russian armed forces grouping is that they have operational reserves. They use them for rotations, for strengthening at the most critical sections of the front and to replenish the losses they suffer on the battlefield.

This is an important element, and we are clearly monitoring it – when rotations take place, when units are withdrawn for replenishment and to recover losses. The staffing level of the Russian armed forces is quite high. For example, the entire grouping of troops is staffed with officers at 98%, which is a very high figure.

They also try to maintain similarly high staffing levels for their personnel. The figures that have been voiced – 30,000-35,000 people (per month), depending on the intensity of hostilities – are sent to replenish the losses of the Russian armed forces’ units."

Details:  Skibitskyi stressed that around 25% of this number are currently people in places of detention, under investigation or facing criminal charges.

Overall, Russia’s recruitment targets are met at a minimum of 105-110% each month.

Quote: "As of today (the interview was recorded in early August), about 67% of the 343,000 they planned to recruit this year has already been fulfilled. There is early data that they have already decided to increase this figure by at least 15-17%, but we do not yet have confirmation whether this decision has come into force." 

More details: Skibitskyi added that Russia currently has no problems with recruitment. The aggressor state entices citizens with large signing bonuses for their first contract, which is a very large amount of money for the average Russian citizen and ordinary worker.

Quote: "You see, they announced partial mobilisation only once – in the autumn of 2022, when they recruited 300,000. The rest they have recruited without mobilisation. People go willingly, they are also enticed by benefits – for example, free higher education for their children, attractive mortgage terms and so on.

And, importantly, families in the Russian Federation support this. They, as they say, have a positive attitude towards the fact that their father, brother or son will die in the war – the family will have money instead. Especially, you know, when the wife says: 'Better go and fight than sit here drinking vodka all day'.

It’s incomprehensible to us, but that’s how their society perceives it, you see? There are no pickets, no other questions being asked."

