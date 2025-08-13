All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonia detains Pole who crossed border illegally to fight for Russia

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 13 August 2025, 15:22
Estonia detains Pole who crossed border illegally to fight for Russia
Estonian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

In Estonia, a Polish national has been detained after illegally crossing the Estonian–Russian border. He is suspected of intending to join the Russian armed forces.

Source: European Pravda with reference to ERR

Details: The incident occurred last week, on the night of 4-5 August, but was only reported now. Estonian border guards spotted an attempt to cross the Narva River towards Russia on an inflatable mattress.

Advertisement:

The man was intercepted and detained. He turned out to be a 49-year-old Polish citizen. During a search, pro-Russian symbols were found in his possession. The investigation later established that he had arrived in Estonia from Serbia and intended to enlist in the Russian forces.

He has been taken into custody for at least two months and charged under the article on participation in, or support for, an act of aggression committed by a foreign state.

"Joining the Russian armed forces creates an indirect threat to the security of Estonia and all EU member states… We will hold to account citizens of other countries who attempt to support Russia’s war," said Võru County Chief Prosecutor Gardi Anderson.

The prosecutor added that the case confirms the effectiveness of Estonia’s border security with Russia, which also serves as the EU’s external border.

Background:

  • Earlier, Poland launched an investigation against one of its citizens fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda.
  • In spring 2025, Finland sentenced the commander of the Rusich group to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EstoniaRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
US secretary of state: Trump does not see Alaska meeting as concession to Putin
All News
Estonia
Estonia expels first secretary of Russian Embassy
Estonia welcomes new law on anti-corruption agencies
Russian border guard vessel entered Estonian waters and stayed for 35 minutes
RECENT NEWS
18:21
Von der Leyen praises talks with Trump, Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:07
Germany's Merz outlines five points discussed with Trump ahead of Alaska meeting
17:40
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
17:02
EU considering easing sanctions against Russia if ceasefire is agreed – Sky News
15:50
Belarusian factory produces components for Russian weapons using EU equipment – investigation
15:40
Trump criticises those who say "Putin has already won"
15:22
Estonia detains Pole who crossed border illegally to fight for Russia
15:02
Germany's Merz welcomes Zelenskyy at his office in Berlin
14:58
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
14:48
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on ruling Georgian Dream party's PR: Authorities grovel before Moscow
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: