In Estonia, a Polish national has been detained after illegally crossing the Estonian–Russian border. He is suspected of intending to join the Russian armed forces.

Details: The incident occurred last week, on the night of 4-5 August, but was only reported now. Estonian border guards spotted an attempt to cross the Narva River towards Russia on an inflatable mattress.

The man was intercepted and detained. He turned out to be a 49-year-old Polish citizen. During a search, pro-Russian symbols were found in his possession. The investigation later established that he had arrived in Estonia from Serbia and intended to enlist in the Russian forces.

He has been taken into custody for at least two months and charged under the article on participation in, or support for, an act of aggression committed by a foreign state.

"Joining the Russian armed forces creates an indirect threat to the security of Estonia and all EU member states… We will hold to account citizens of other countries who attempt to support Russia’s war," said Võru County Chief Prosecutor Gardi Anderson.

The prosecutor added that the case confirms the effectiveness of Estonia’s border security with Russia, which also serves as the EU’s external border.

Background:

Earlier, Poland launched an investigation against one of its citizens fighting for Russia and spreading propaganda.

In spring 2025, Finland sentenced the commander of the Rusich group to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine.

