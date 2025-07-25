The Krakow Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into a Polish citizen fighting alongside the Russian Federation and disseminating Russian propaganda.

Source: RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The District Prosecutor’s Office in Krakow has initiated an investigation into a former soldier and TikToker who operates under the username PolaknaDonbasie. He is suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence and spreading disinformation in favour of Russia.

The first video on his profile was posted on 14 April, with the man actively managing the page and steadily amassing followers since then. He claims to have fought on the front line between Zaporizhzhia and the Donbas area, though the specifics of his alleged service within the Russian army remain unclear.

The prosecutor’s office highlighted that the suspect has been disseminating false and manipulative content, particularly information intended to "seriously disrupt order in the Republic of Poland".

Background:

In March 2025, the Helsinki District Court in Finland found Voislav Tordenin (Jan Petrovsky), the founder and former commander of the Rusich military group, guilty of committing war crimes in Ukraine and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In June, Finnish border guards detained a former Wagner PMC fighter seeking asylum in the country.

In winter 2025, a Ukrainian received an eight-year sentence in Poland for plotting sabotage on behalf of Russia.

In 2024, the Czech Supreme Court confirmed a 21-year prison sentence for Alojz Polák, who had fought alongside pro-Russian forces in Donbas.

