Von der Leyen praises talks with Trump, Zelenskyy and EU leaders

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 August 2025, 18:21
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Europe, the US and NATO "strengthened the common ground for Ukraine" during talks on Wednesday 13 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing von der Leyen on X (Twitter)

Details: Von der Leyen reacted positively to the talks involving European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. She described the conversation as "very good".

Quote: "Today Europe, the US and NATO have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine. We will remain in close coordination. Nobody wants peace more than us, a just and lasting peace."

Previously: Zelenskyy said that talks in different formats had covered the issue of a meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska on 15 August. Trump proposed to Zelenskyy that they would maintain contact after the Alaska meeting.

Background: 

  • Trump expects his meeting with Putin in Alaska on 15 August to be "constructive", but does not rule out negative outcomes.
  • Several countries have stressed ahead of the meeting that any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine would be unacceptable.

