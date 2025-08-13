Von der Leyen praises talks with Trump, Zelenskyy and EU leaders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Europe, the US and NATO "strengthened the common ground for Ukraine" during talks on Wednesday 13 August.

Details: Von der Leyen reacted positively to the talks involving European leaders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. She described the conversation as "very good".

Quote: "Today Europe, the US and NATO have strengthened the common ground for Ukraine. We will remain in close coordination. Nobody wants peace more than us, a just and lasting peace."

Previously: Zelenskyy said that talks in different formats had covered the issue of a meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska on 15 August. Trump proposed to Zelenskyy that they would maintain contact after the Alaska meeting.

Trump expects his meeting with Putin in Alaska on 15 August to be "constructive", but does not rule out negative outcomes.

Several countries have stressed ahead of the meeting that any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine would be unacceptable.

