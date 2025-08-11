Trump shares expectations of upcoming Putin meeting

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to have a "constructive" conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August in Alaska, but admitted that he has not ruled out a negative outcome.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump at a press conference

Details: The US president noted that the purpose of the meeting with Putin in Alaska is to "see what the parameters are".

Trump said he hopes for a "constructive" conversation with the Russian leader and will call European leaders immediately after the meeting to brief them on the discussion and tell them "what kind of a deal" it can be.

"I’m not going to make a deal. It’s not up to me to make a deal. I think a deal should be made for both," he said.

Trump said that he "would like to see a ceasefire" and "the best deal that can be made for both parties".

The US president believes that following his meeting with Putin, there is a chance that a ceasefire can be achieved "very quickly". Trump said, "We’re going to be dealing with the European leaders, and we’re going to be dealing with President Zelenskyy, and hopefully we’re going to have a great success."

"I expect to have a meeting with Putin, and I think it will be good, but it might be bad. I’m here for one reason – to get rid of a war that somebody else started. It should have never happened. And if I could end it – great. A complex war. A lot of bad blood," Trump said.

Background:

On Saturday, the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Finland and the European Commission said they welcome Trump's efforts to end the war, but stressed the need to put pressure on Russia and provide security guarantees to Kyiv.

On 11 August, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that he was feeling a mixture of fear and hope ahead of this week's Russia-US summit on the war in Ukraine.

