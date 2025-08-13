Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine

Germany will contribute US$500 million to a NATO initiative to supply Ukraine with critical American-made weapons.

Source: NATO's press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Germany announced on Wednesday 13 August that it will contribute US$500 million to NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to ensure the continued supply of US-made weapons to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement and recalled that Germany is currently the leading European country in terms of military aid to Ukraine.

The announcement comes during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin and high-level talks between European and US leaders ahead of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Background:

The US and NATO have launched a new mechanism for supplying American weapons to Ukraine – the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) – which will be funded through contributions from other Alliance members.

The Netherlands has prepared a US$500 million aid package for Ukraine under the PURL, which consists of components and missiles for a Patriot air defence system.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark will jointly allocate about US$500 million.

Latvia has announced that it will contribute at least US$2 million, but the final figure is still being agreed upon.

