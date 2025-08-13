All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 August 2025, 20:01
Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine
Shells. Photo: Getty Images

Germany will contribute US$500 million to a NATO initiative to supply Ukraine with critical American-made weapons.

Source: NATO's press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Germany announced on Wednesday 13 August that it will contribute US$500 million to NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to ensure the continued supply of US-made weapons to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the announcement and recalled that Germany is currently the leading European country in terms of military aid to Ukraine.

The announcement comes during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Berlin and high-level talks between European and US leaders ahead of the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germanyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
All News
Germany
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
Germany's Merz welcomes Zelenskyy at his office in Berlin
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
RECENT NEWS
20:51
UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
20:49
Macron: NATO will not provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but US ready to be part of them
20:36
Trump spoke with EU leaders about ceasefire, Ukraine's role in talks and security guarantees – European Council president
20:07
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
20:01
Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine
19:38
Trump wants trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin right away if Alaska talks go well, says Guardian
19:32
Axios reveals what Trump said in talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:59
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
18:56
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
18:49
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: