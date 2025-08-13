All Sections
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 August 2025, 20:07
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has pledged "very severe consequences" for Russia if its leader, Vladimir Putin, does not agree to end the war in Ukraine during their meeting on 15 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: Trump said there will be "very severe consequences" for Russia if it refuses to agree to end the war in Ukraine during his meeting with Putin, scheduled for Friday 15 August in Alaska.

Asked whether this meant new sanctions or tariffs, Trump evaded the question.

"I don’t have to say. There will be very severe consequences," he added.

Background:

  • The American president also said that if his meeting in Alaska with the Kremlin leader goes well, he will arrange a second meeting that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be able to attend.
  • Media reports indicate that Trump has informed Zelenskyy and European leaders that his objectives for the meeting with Putin are to achieve a ceasefire and gain a better understanding of the possibility of concluding a comprehensive peace agreement.
  • Zelenskyy has said that Trump will call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader in Alaska.

