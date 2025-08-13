All Sections
Macron: NATO will not provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but US ready to be part of them

Tetyana Vysotska, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 13 August 2025, 20:49
Macron: NATO will not provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but US ready to be part of them
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

Following a video call between European leaders and US President Donald Trump on 13 August, Trump reportedly assured them that the United States was ready to help strengthen security in Europe after peace is established in Ukraine, while NATO would not be involved in this process.

Source: French President Emmanuel Macron in a conversation with journalists in Bregançon, France, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump told European leaders that once peace is achieved in Ukraine, the United States would contribute to bolstering security in Europe, but NATO would not.

Macron said that Trump had told him several things that he considered very important, including that NATO should not be part of the security guarantees – which, as Macron said, was a particularly strong demand from the Russian side. He added that Trump believed the United States and all allies willing to do so should participate in providing these guarantees.

Macron noted that Trump had spoken about the link that, in his view, should exist between any territorial concession and the security guarantees to be provided to Ukraine. 

He said that France had defended and fought for this position over the past few months, which had even led to the creation and planning of a coalition of the willing. Macron stressed that President Trump had expressed himself very clearly in exactly those terms, and he regarded this as a very important clarification received that day.

Background:

  • As European Pravda had reported earlier, Macron also stated after the conversation with Trump that territorial issues would not be the subject of negotiations with anyone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz commented on the talks and explained the positions conveyed to Trump. He said that the discussion had included Ukraine’s readiness to discuss territorial issues, but that the starting point would be the line of contact. He stressed that legal recognition of the occupied territories was not up for discussion.
  • Zelenskyy said the issue of the meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska on 15 August had been covered in various talks. He added that Trump had suggested they would be in contact after the Alaska meeting.

