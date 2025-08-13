All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 13 August 2025, 18:49
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that territorial issues "will not be the subject of talks" with anyone other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: BFM TV, a French TV news broadcast, citing Macron after large-scale talks involving European leaders, Zelenskyy and US leadership, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron said that among the key topics discussed during the talks between European leaders and US President Donald Trump on the war in Ukraine, particular attention had been given to territorial issues.

Advertisement:

"Territorial issues that fall under Ukraine's jurisdiction will be negotiated only by the Ukrainian president. This is the position we support," he stated.

He stressed that there are currently "no serious plans for a territorial swap" on the negotiating table.

Background: 

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, commenting on the talks, revealed the main points brought up in the conversation with Trump. In particular, it was discussed that "Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but the starting point will be the line of contact".
  • "Legal recognition of the occupied territories [as Russian – ed.] is not up for discussion," he emphasised.
  • Zelenskyy said that talks in different formats had covered the issue of a meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska on 15 August. Trump proposed to Zelenskyy that they would maintain contact after the Alaska meeting.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronFrancenegotiations
Advertisement:
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
Zelenskyy: Immediate ceasefire to be main topic at Alaska meeting, according to Trump
Belarus says it will draw up nuclear weapons plan and Oreshnik missile system at joint exercises with Russia in September
Ukraine's Naftogaz and EBRD sign €500m deal to fund gas purchases
Zelenskyy to attend joint video conference with Europeans and Trump from Berlin
Putin and Trump to meet at US military base in Anchorage – CNN
All News
Macron
Starmer and Macron agree on close cooperation with Trump ahead of his meeting with Putin
Macron stresses importance of Ukraine and Europe's participation in peace talks
Zelenskyy-Macron call: Russians cannot deceive anyone again
RECENT NEWS
20:51
UK intelligence analyses latest Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine
20:49
Macron: NATO will not provide security guarantees for Ukraine, but US ready to be part of them
20:36
Trump spoke with EU leaders about ceasefire, Ukraine's role in talks and security guarantees – European Council president
20:07
Trump warns of "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to end war, says CNN
20:01
Germany to contribute US$500m to NATO initiative to supply US weapons to Ukraine
19:38
Trump wants trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin right away if Alaska talks go well, says Guardian
19:32
Axios reveals what Trump said in talks with Zelenskyy and EU leaders
18:59
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence in Berlin
18:56
US works to organise Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy meeting next week – CBS News
18:49
Macron: Territorial issues will be negotiated only by Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: