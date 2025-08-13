US temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian transactions needed to prepare for Alaska summit

The US Department of the Treasury has temporarily lifted sanctions to allow Russia to spend money in the US so they can prepare for the Alaska summit between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump which will take place on 15 August.

Details: A licence expiring on 20 August, five days after the summit, permits the Russian government to spend money and US companies and other entities to accept payments related to the summit that would otherwise be prohibited under US sanctions.

The licence allows payments that "are ordinarily incident and necessary to the attendance at or support of meetings in the State of Alaska between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Russian Federation".

The Treasury's statement on Wednesday 13 August did not specify exactly which transactions would be permitted.

Background:

Media reports indicate that Trump has informed Zelenskyy and European leaders that his objectives for the meeting with Putin are to achieve a ceasefire and gain a better understanding of the possibility of concluding a comprehensive peace agreement.

Zelenskyy has said that Trump will call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader in Alaska.

Trump also stated that if his meeting with Putin in Alaska is successful, he will arrange a second meeting that Zelenskyy will be invited to attend.

