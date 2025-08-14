All Sections
Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer in London

Ivanna Kostina, Iryna BalachukThursday, 14 August 2025, 09:21
Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer in London
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Downing Street in London on 14 August.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Sky News

Details: Starmer's office has not disclosed what the two leaders will discuss.

Meanwhile, Sky News emphasised that Zelenskyy's visit will take place ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Alaska to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Sturmer last hosted Zelenskyy in Downing Street in June.

On 13 August, Zelenskyy, Starmer and other European leaders held a telephone conversation with Trump. The participants agreed that no decisions regarding Ukraine could be made without Ukrainian involvement and that the first step should be a ceasefire.

Background:

  • Media reports indicate that Trump informed Zelenskyy and European leaders that his objectives for the meeting with Putin are to achieve a ceasefire and gain a better understanding of the possibility of concluding a comprehensive peace agreement.
  • Zelenskyy said that Trump will call him after meeting with the Kremlin leader in Alaska.
  • Trump also stated that if his meeting with Putin in Alaska is successful, he will arrange a second meeting that Zelenskyy will be invited to attend.

