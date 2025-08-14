North Korea may send 6,000 troops and up to 100 pieces of equipment to Russia, Ukraine's spy chief says

North Korea may soon deploy about 6,000 soldiers and from 50 to 100 pieces of military equipment to Russia.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), in an interview with The Japan Times, a Japanese English-language daily newspaper

Details: Budanov said that the North Korean units in question are officially listed as engineer troops, which are supposed to be engaged in mine clearance and construction of fortifications in Russia's Kursk Oblast. However, he doubts that this will be their only task.

The equipment to be deployed includes M2010 (Cheonma-D) main battle tanks and BTR-80 armoured personnel carriers. Budanov stressed that Moscow's cooperation with Pyongyang poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to security in the Pacific region.

Moscow provides money, technology, and training in exchange for Pyongyang's support, significantly enhancing North Korea's military capabilities. It also supplies food, fuel, oil, and other resources.

"The Kremlin pays for all military equipment and troops. This is tens of billions of dollars’ worth, and for the economy of North Korea, one of the most isolated in the world, this is very serious money," Budanov said.

Background:

In April, both North Korea and Russia confirmed the participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine. Reports indicated that the North Korean military was present in Kursk Oblast, which at the time was partially controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The two countries then stated that their cooperation was based on an agreement signed by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June last year, which, among other things, provides for "mutual defence".

