Russian drone attacks car near Kupiansk, killing two people and injuring one woman
Thursday, 14 August 2025, 15:59
The Russians have struck a civilian car with a drone on the road near Kupiansk, killing a 69-year-old man and a woman.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Another 76-year-old woman suffered blast injuries and was hospitalised. Medical personnel are providing the woman with all necessary assistance.
