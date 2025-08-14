Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, focusing on ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said that during his conversation with Anand, they discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a just peace for Ukraine.

During our call with Canadian Foreign Minister @AnitaAnandMP, we discussed ongoing international diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace.



Grateful for reaffirming that Canada stands with Ukraine and Ukrainian people.



We agreed on the importance to increase political and… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 14, 2025

Quote: "We agreed on the importance of increasing political and sanctions pressure on Russia by using all available leverage to make Russia accept a ceasefire and start a genuine peace process. Russia’s frozen assets must be fully used to ensure the aggressor pays the price for its war."

More details: Sybiha also stressed the importance of Canada’s participation in the coalition of the willing and expressed gratitude for all the support.

Background:

