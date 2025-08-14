All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart

Mariya YemetsThursday, 14 August 2025, 19:31
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, focusing on ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha said that during his conversation with Anand, they discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a just peace for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We agreed on the importance of increasing political and sanctions pressure on Russia by using all available leverage to make Russia accept a ceasefire and start a genuine peace process. Russia’s frozen assets must be fully used to ensure the aggressor pays the price for its war." 

More details: Sybiha also stressed the importance of Canada’s participation in the coalition of the willing and expressed gratitude for all the support.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaCanadaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil refinery in Russia's Volgograd, causing large fires
Convicted former deputy head of Crimea's Interior Ministry released for exchange to Russia
updatedTwo Ukrainian teenagers detained in Poland for painting Ukrainian nationalist slogans on Russia's orders
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukrainian foreign minister outlines country's proposals for reforming blocked OSCE
Ukraine's foreign minister condemns Hamas for inhumane treatment of hostages and comments on Gaza situation
Ukraine's foreign minister on Trump cutting deadline for Putin: We value his clarity and strength
RECENT NEWS
20:35
Russian artillery strike on Kherson injures elderly woman
19:39
Mandatory evacuation of families with children begins in Donetsk Oblast
19:31
Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart
19:22
Ukrainian captured by Russians in 2016 at age of 17 freed after eight years in Russian captivity
18:42
Russian forces reportedly lose Su-30SM fighter jet near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island
18:38
Trump estimates 25% chance of failure in meeting with Putin
18:02
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make deal"
17:55
Three civilian Ukrainian women brought back from Russian captivity
17:49
Reuters: UN warns Russia of accountability for sexual violence against POWs
17:46
Kremlin says no documents will be signed at Alaska summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: