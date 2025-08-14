Ukrainian foreign minister discusses diplomatic efforts with his Canadian counterpart
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has held a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, focusing on ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.
Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Sybiha said that during his conversation with Anand, they discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a just peace for Ukraine.
During our call with Canadian Foreign Minister @AnitaAnandMP, we discussed ongoing international diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) August 14, 2025
Grateful for reaffirming that Canada stands with Ukraine and Ukrainian people.
We agreed on the importance to increase political and…
Quote: "We agreed on the importance of increasing political and sanctions pressure on Russia by using all available leverage to make Russia accept a ceasefire and start a genuine peace process. Russia’s frozen assets must be fully used to ensure the aggressor pays the price for its war."
More details: Sybiha also stressed the importance of Canada’s participation in the coalition of the willing and expressed gratitude for all the support.
Background:
- On 13 August, a series of video talks were held involving some EU and UK leaders, the presidents of the US and Ukraine and the NATO secretary general. The talks concluded within the framework of the coalition of the willing.
- The talks were organised in connection with the expected meeting between the Russian and US leaders in Alaska, scheduled for late on 15 August Kyiv time. European leaders, together with Ukraine, conveyed their key positions to US President Donald Trump.
- Media reports indicate Trump told the Europeans that at the meeting with Putin, he would insist on an unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine, while the issue of Ukrainian territories would not be raised. The US president said that if the meeting with Putin goes well, he will hold another one in which Zelenskyy could participate.
