US joins coalition of the willing meeting for first time ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Leaders of the Netherlands, Czechia and Romania have welcomed the US participation in a virtual meeting of the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – ahead of the upcoming talks between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Source: statements by Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Romanian President Nicușor Dan

Details: Schoof said the meeting had taken place ahead of Friday's meeting between the US president and the Russian leader in Alaska. He emphasised the "high degree of unity" among participants and their support for key principles, particularly the need to involve Ukraine in genuine ceasefire talks and to maintain pressure on Russia.

Advertisement:

"I appreciate the ongoing coordination with President Trump ahead of Friday's meeting in Alaska, and I welcome the fact that today's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing was, for the first time, also attended by Vice President JD Vance," Fiala wrote.

Dan noted that the purpose of the meeting had been to coordinate positions ahead of the Alaska talks. He stressed the key importance of transatlantic unity and endorsed Trump's aim to "put an end to this aggression and bring lasting peace to Ukraine".

Fiala stated that the coalition countries had agreed on the next steps and reported the delivery of one million rounds of heavy-calibre ammunition to Ukraine as part of the Czech-led initiative to supply shells to Ukraine.

Background:

Following a video call between European leaders and Trump on 13 August, the latter said that the United States is ready to help strengthen security in Europe after peace is established in Ukraine, while NATO would not be involved in this process.

Zelenskyy said the issue of the meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska on 15 August had been covered in various talks. He added that Trump had suggested they would be in contact after the Alaska meeting.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!