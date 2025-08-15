All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Civilian injured in Russian FPV drone attack on Sumy Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 15 August 2025, 00:28
Civilian injured in Russian FPV drone attack on Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Sumy Oblast Military Administration has reported Russian attacks on the region on 14 August, one of which left a man injured.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The administration noted that the Russians carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on a village in the Bytytsia district, damaging residential buildings and a power transmission line.

Advertisement:

In the Myropillia hromada, a 32-year-old man was injured during an FPV drone attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The authorities noted that the man had long since been evacuated from the village but had returned on Thursday 14 August to visit his home. He came under fire while heading back.

The man was taken to hospital with minor shrapnel wounds and examined by doctors.

Quote from Oleg Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "I urge residents of Sumy Oblast to refrain from travelling to border settlements, which the enemy is constantly shelling and from which evacuation has long been underway. The enemy cynically continues to attack civilians, their homes and their transport."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make a deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians strike petrol station in Sumy Oblast: fire breaks out, driver injured
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces liberate 6 of 18 occupied villages or key locations in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian forces liberate Bezsalivka in Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:11
Modern concentration camps: the human cost of ceding Ukrainian land
10:49
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
10:26
Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson
10:04
Majority of Americans do not trust Trump's wisdom in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine – survey
09:00
Combat clashes totalled 149 over past day, including 53 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:55
Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones overnight: 63 drones downed, strikes recorded
08:08
Russians strike petrol station in Sumy Oblast: fire breaks out, driver injured
07:44
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian vessel carrying Shahed UAV components and ammunition – General Staff
07:24
UpdatedDrones attack refinery in Russia's Syzran – videos
07:06
Russia loses 940 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: