Civilian injured in Russian FPV drone attack on Sumy Oblast

Sumy Oblast Military Administration has reported Russian attacks on the region on 14 August, one of which left a man injured.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The administration noted that the Russians carried out strikes with guided aerial bombs on a village in the Bytytsia district, damaging residential buildings and a power transmission line.

In the Myropillia hromada, a 32-year-old man was injured during an FPV drone attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The authorities noted that the man had long since been evacuated from the village but had returned on Thursday 14 August to visit his home. He came under fire while heading back.

The man was taken to hospital with minor shrapnel wounds and examined by doctors.

Quote from Oleg Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "I urge residents of Sumy Oblast to refrain from travelling to border settlements, which the enemy is constantly shelling and from which evacuation has long been underway. The enemy cynically continues to attack civilians, their homes and their transport."

