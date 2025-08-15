Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kherson on the morning of 15 August, injuring three civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: At around 08:00, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the central part of Kherson. A 52-year-old man sustained a blast injury and is under medical supervision.

A 48-year-old man also suffered a blast injury and a concussion. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Around the same time, the Russians also launched a drone attack on Kherson. A 45-year-old woman, who was at home during the strike, sustained concussion, a blast injury and closed head trauma. She received medical assistance at the scene.

