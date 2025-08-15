All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 August 2025, 10:26
Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have attacked the city of Kherson on the morning of 15 August, injuring three civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Details: At around 08:00, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the central part of Kherson. A 52-year-old man sustained a blast injury and is under medical supervision.

Advertisement:

A 48-year-old man also suffered a blast injury and a concussion. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Around the same time, the Russians also launched a drone attack on Kherson. A 45-year-old woman, who was at home during the strike, sustained concussion, a blast injury and closed head trauma. She received medical assistance at the scene.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonattackdrones
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Trump believes Putin is coming to Alaska to "make a deal"
​​Ukraine brings back 84 people from Russian captivity
Kremlin reveals time of Trump-Putin meeting and who will join Putin in Alaska
All News
Kherson
Russian artillery strike on Kherson injures elderly woman
Woman dies after being injured in Russian attack on Kherson on 8 August
Russian drone drops explosives on 13-year-old boy in Kherson
RECENT NEWS
12:38
Russia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with ballistic missile, damaging farm – photo
12:29
Russian drone kills 73-year-old man in Sumy Oblast
11:42
Russia reduces enlistment bonuses in some regions – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:31
New AI-powered reconnaissance drone spotted on battlefield – photos
11:28
Russian foreign minister arrives in Alaska wearing jumper with "USSR" inscription – photo, video
11:11
Modern concentration camps: the human cost of ceding Ukrainian land
10:49
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
10:26
Russian attack injures 3 in Kherson
10:04
Majority of Americans do not trust Trump's wisdom in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine – survey
09:00
Combat clashes totalled 149 over past day, including 53 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: