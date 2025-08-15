Russia has cut local one-time payments for those enlisting in its armed forces in several regions amid a growing federal budget deficit and deepening financial problems.

Details: DIU reports local authorities in multiple Russian regions have sharply reduced enlistment bonuses for contract soldiers.

In Bashkortostan, the payment was reduced from RUB 1.6 million to 1 million (about US$20,000 to US$12,500). In Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, from RUB 3.1 to 1.9 million (about US$38,700 to US$23,700); in Belgorod Oblast, from RUB 3 million to 800,000 (about US$37,500 to US$10,000); in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, from RUB 3 to 1.5 million (about US$37,500 to US$18,700).

At the same time, some regions have increased these payments. In Tatarstan, the bonus was raised to RUB 3.1 million (about US$38,700); Ryazan Oblast authorities promised an additional RUB 1 million (about US$12,500), and Kabardino-Balkaria increased the amount from RUB 1.5 to 1.8 million (about US$37,500 to US$22,555).

"Thus, a 'caste system' is being formalised in Russia, where the lives of citizens in different regions are valued differently," DIU stated.

The agency added that the financial hole in the "pseudo-empire" is widening at record pace. From January to July 2025 alone, Russia’s budget deficit reached US$61 billion, nearly four times higher than the initially planned US$14.6 billion.

The main causes include falling oil and gas revenues, failure to meet tax targets, and a sharp rise in military spending.

