EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th Russia sanctions package on 29-30 August

The EU’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia will be discussed at the ministerial level for the first time at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on 29-30 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing an unnamed diplomat from a EU member state in Brussels

Details: The diplomat said the foreign ministers are set to discuss the new Russia sanctions package at the informal Gymnich-format meeting organised by Denmark, which currently holds the EU presidency.

Advertisement:

There will be a separate agenda item on increasing pressure on Russia, particularly through sanctions and countering Russia’s shadow fleet, the diplomat said.

The source told European Pravda that the European Commission, particularly the European External Action Service, is currently working on the draft of the 19th sanctions package.

For reference: A Gymnich meeting is an informal gathering of EU foreign ministers held every six months according to the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in a tradition dating back to 1974.

No aides are present, and the ministers are able to hold frank discussions behind closed doors. This type of meeting is named after the first such event, which took place at Gymnich Castle in Erftstadt, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Background:

European Pravda has previously reported that the EU is preparing its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which could be adopted as early as September 2025.

US President Donald Trump said he is prepared to introduce additional sanctions against Russia if the talks in Alaska do not go well.

On 18 July, the EU approved its long-delayed 18th Russia sanctions package, which had been held up by opposition from Slovakia and Malta.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!