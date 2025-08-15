All Sections
EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th Russia sanctions package on 29-30 August

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 August 2025, 15:42
EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th Russia sanctions package on 29-30 August
Sanctions. Stock photo: Getty Images

The EU’s 19th package of sanctions against Russia will be discussed at the ministerial level for the first time at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen on 29-30 August.

Source: European Pravda, citing an unnamed diplomat from a EU member state in Brussels

Details: The diplomat said the foreign ministers are set to discuss the new Russia sanctions package at the informal Gymnich-format meeting organised by Denmark, which currently holds the EU presidency.

There will be a separate agenda item on increasing pressure on Russia, particularly through sanctions and countering Russia’s shadow fleet, the diplomat said.

The source told European Pravda that the European Commission, particularly the European External Action Service, is currently working on the draft of the 19th sanctions package.

For reference: A Gymnich meeting is an informal gathering of EU foreign ministers held every six months according to the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in a tradition dating back to 1974.

No aides are present, and the ministers are able to hold frank discussions behind closed doors. This type of meeting is named after the first such event, which took place at Gymnich Castle in Erftstadt, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUsanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
