EU dismisses reports of discussions on easing sanctions against Russia as speculation

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 14 August 2025, 14:44
EU dismisses reports of discussions on easing sanctions against Russia as speculation
A Russian flag. Photo: Getty Images

Deputy Chief Spokesperson for the European Commission Arianna Podestà said on Thursday 14 August that the European Union does not intend to lift or weaken the sanctions imposed on Russia but is instead preparing a new, 19th package of sanctions, which could be adopted as early as September 2025.

Source: European Pravda, citing Arianna Podestà

Quote: "Let me be very clear. Europe will maintain pressure on Russia.... As I just said, we have already adopted 18 sanction packages and we're working on the 19th."

Details: Podestà noted that the European Union is not currently discussing lifting sanctions against Russia but rather plans to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

She expressed hope that the EU will be able to adopt the 19th package of sanctions against Russia as early as next month, i.e. in September.

"We know sanctions are working and we will maintain pressure on Russia. Russia. All other are pure speculation. This is a reality. Europe continues to maintain full pressure on Russia," Arianna Podestà emphasised.

Two European officials and diplomats from four countries working in Brussels and familiar with the processes surrounding the introduction and implementation of EU sanctions against Russia, with whom a correspondent for European Pravda spoke, also stated that there are currently no discussions about weakening or lifting sanctions, even at the technical level.

"This issue is not on the agenda at the moment. On the contrary, work is continuing to increase the pressure of sanctions on Russia and its economy in order to reduce its ability to wage war against Ukraine. A new, 19th package of sanctions is being discussed," confirmed one of European Pravda sources.

Background:

