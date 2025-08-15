All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 August 2025, 16:04
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukraine’s defence forces are making progress in repelling Russia’s offensive on the Pokrovsk front. He also outlined what he expects the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska to achieve.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Details: Zelenskyy said he is awaiting a briefing from Ukrainian intelligence on Friday regarding Russia’s current intentions and its preparations for the Alaska meeting.

Advertisement:

He said the main purpose of the meeting is to open up a genuine path towards a just peace and enable a substantive trilateral discussion to take place between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

"It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America. We are ready, as always, to work as productively as possible," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Zelenskyy also reported on the situation on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Quote: "The front, particularly the Pokrovsk front. We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to gain a foothold and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupier. We are succeeding. Units of the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are operating very effectively on the Dobropillia front. Today, a decision has been made to further reinforce this and other areas in Donetsk Oblast.

Special attention was paid to positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – I thank all our warriors for their resilience. The Russian army continues to suffer significant losses in its attempts to secure more favourable political positions for the Russian leadership at the meeting in Alaska. We understand this plan and are informing our partners about the real situation."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyynegotiationswar
Advertisement:
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
All News
Zelenskyy
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM's residence – Sky News
Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer in London
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Trump says US may offer some security guarantees to Ukraine, but not through NATO
17:15
Trump says he's not going to Alaska meeting to negotiate for Ukraine
16:57
Two police officers killed in Russian attack on police car in Donetsk Oblast
16:51
Russian missiles hit Dnipro district, causing fire, one person killed
16:43
Global markets trade near record highs ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, says Reuters
16:04
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
15:42
EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th Russia sanctions package on 29-30 August
15:33
Trump departs for summit with Putin
15:16
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
15:11
US official does not rule out that Trump may walk out of meeting with Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: