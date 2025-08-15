​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Ukraine’s defence forces are making progress in repelling Russia’s offensive on the Pokrovsk front. He also outlined what he expects the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska to achieve.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter) following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief

Details: Zelenskyy said he is awaiting a briefing from Ukrainian intelligence on Friday regarding Russia’s current intentions and its preparations for the Alaska meeting.

Advertisement:

He said the main purpose of the meeting is to open up a genuine path towards a just peace and enable a substantive trilateral discussion to take place between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

"It is time to end the war, and the necessary steps must be taken by Russia. We are counting on America. We are ready, as always, to work as productively as possible," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Zelenskyy also reported on the situation on the Pokrovsk, Dobropillia and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Quote: "The front, particularly the Pokrovsk front. We are countering the attempts of Russian forces to gain a foothold and increasing the pressure of our units on the occupier. We are succeeding. Units of the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades are operating very effectively on the Dobropillia front. Today, a decision has been made to further reinforce this and other areas in Donetsk Oblast.

Special attention was paid to positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – I thank all our warriors for their resilience. The Russian army continues to suffer significant losses in its attempts to secure more favourable political positions for the Russian leadership at the meeting in Alaska. We understand this plan and are informing our partners about the real situation."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!