Pokrovsk cleared of Russian sabotage groups – Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps

Ukraine’s 7th Air Assault Corps and adjacent units have cleared the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and individual Russian soldiers.

Source: press service of the 7th Air Assault Corps on social media

Details: The press service says that Ukrainian forces are operating in the city and local residents are able to move around.

Advertisement:

Movement within the city itself is significantly restricted, but access to Pokrovsk is possible, the Ukrainian military said.

Background:

The first Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups entered Pokrovsk on 15 July, after fighting had been ongoing around the city for more than six months.

The 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade was among the units that were in Pokrovsk when the sabotage teams arrived and remains stationed there today.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!