Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Iryna Balachuk, Olha KyrylenkoTuesday, 22 July 2025, 09:32
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
Pokrovsk. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Ukrainian military personnel stationed in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, have confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda that Russian forces had entered the city, with a mop-up operation now underway against the intruding sabotage units.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda (UP) sources amongst the military; DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: Servicemen interviewed by UP revealed that the initial Russian infantry incursions into Pokrovsk were detected five days ago, on 17 July.

By the evening of 21 July, DeepState reported that the mop-up operation against the Russian sabotage groups in Pokrovsk remained "ongoing."

"A couple of days ago, the enemy seized an opportunity – exploiting a brigade’s depleted infantry and a muddled battlefield assessment – to infiltrate the city via Zvirove. The crisis had to be swiftly dealt with by the brave lads of the 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade and the 68th Jaeger Brigade in order to avert a potential catastrophe," DeepState reported.

It was highlighted that the Russians intend to dig in, await reinforcements and seize control of Zakhystnykiv Ukrayiny (Defenders of Ukraine) Street.

As of the evening of 21 July, the relentless hunt for and annihilation of Russian sabotage groups persists. 

"Sadly, we’ve suffered losses too. Apart from this, friendly fire incidents have spiked, as everyone was aware of the reconnaissance and sabotage groups almost instantly, yet few had a grasp of their routes or exact locations. Such reports demand a cool-headed approach," DeepState added.

The DeepState analysts further noted that footage has already surfaced online, capturing a Russian ambush of soldiers from Ukraine’s defence forces at the intersection of Shevchenko and Zakhystnykiv Ukrayiny streets.

Background: On 21 July, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported on a successful strike against Russian saboteurs trying to break into the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

