All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 15 August 2025, 18:37
UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said that his government is "ready to put UK boots on the ground" in Ukraine if a ceasefire is achieved.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: As US President Donald Trump heads to a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Healey stated that the UK government is ready to send troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire is agreed.

Advertisement:

The UK defence secretary, who took part in an event on Friday 15 August marking the 80th anniversary of the Allies’ victory over Japan in World War II, said that the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – is ready to act from "day one" of a ceasefire to help secure peace in Ukraine.

Quote: "In the circumstances of a ceasefire we’re ready to put UK boots on the ground in Ukraine. They are ready to go, they’re ready to act from day one." 

Details: Healey noted that questions about what British troops would do in Ukraine if Russian attacks were to resume are "hypotheticals", but the principle is that "any British forces have the right to defend themselves if attacked".

Quote: "In the end the strongest deterrence against Russia reinvading or regrouping and relaunching their aggression against Ukraine is the strength of Ukraine." 

More details: Healey also noted that "over 200 military planners from 30 nations had worked together in recent months on detailed planning for the point of a ceasefire".

He stated that multinational forces will support "safe skies and safe seas for Ukraine", but the main focus will be on rebuilding "Ukrainian forces for themselves".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKceasefire
Advertisement:
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
All News
UK
Zelenskyy arrives at UK PM's residence – Sky News
Zelenskyy to meet with Starmer in London
UK and Canadian PMs emphasise peace must be built with Ukraine, not imposed on it
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Trump and Putin to be joined by their advisers at Alaska meeting – NBC
21:04
video Putin's plane lands at military base in Alaska for meeting with Trump – video
20:39
DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast
19:58
CNN: Trump's Ukraine envoy left out of Alaska summit due to Russia's concerns
18:57
Zelenskyy on Russian strikes ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: They keep killing even on the day of talks
18:37
UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached
18:00
New air defence system being developed in Ukraine
17:53
Russia strikes Sumy city centre
17:50
Trump says US may offer some security guarantees to Ukraine, but not through NATO
17:39
Pokrovsk cleared of Russian sabotage groups – Ukraine's 7th Air Assault Corps
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: