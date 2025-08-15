UK ready to deploy troops to Ukraine if ceasefire reached

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said that his government is "ready to put UK boots on the ground" in Ukraine if a ceasefire is achieved.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As US President Donald Trump heads to a meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Healey stated that the UK government is ready to send troops to Ukraine if a ceasefire is agreed.

The UK defence secretary, who took part in an event on Friday 15 August marking the 80th anniversary of the Allies’ victory over Japan in World War II, said that the coalition of the willing – military allies supporting Ukraine – is ready to act from "day one" of a ceasefire to help secure peace in Ukraine.

Quote: "In the circumstances of a ceasefire we’re ready to put UK boots on the ground in Ukraine. They are ready to go, they’re ready to act from day one."

Details: Healey noted that questions about what British troops would do in Ukraine if Russian attacks were to resume are "hypotheticals", but the principle is that "any British forces have the right to defend themselves if attacked".

Quote: "In the end the strongest deterrence against Russia reinvading or regrouping and relaunching their aggression against Ukraine is the strength of Ukraine."

More details: Healey also noted that "over 200 military planners from 30 nations had worked together in recent months on detailed planning for the point of a ceasefire".

He stated that multinational forces will support "safe skies and safe seas for Ukraine", but the main focus will be on rebuilding "Ukrainian forces for themselves".

Background:

En route to Alaska, Trump said Washington may provide Ukraine with certain security guarantees, but not "in the form of NATO".

This confirms the position relayed by French President Emmanuel Macron after Trump spoke with European leaders and Zelenskyy on 13 August.

Trump has also confirmed that the issue of Ukrainian territories will be raised in his conversation with Putin, but he will not "negotiate for Ukraine".

