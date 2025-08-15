All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he's not going to Alaska meeting to negotiate for Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 15 August 2025, 17:15
Trump says he's not going to Alaska meeting to negotiate for Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that the goal of the Alaska summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is to bring Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, and no decisions on Ukrainian territory will be made without Ukraine.

Source: Trump during a press gaggle on Air Force One en route to Alaska, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A journalist asked Trump whether he and Putin would be discussing territory swaps in Alaska. 

Advertisement:

"They’ll be discussed, but I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they’ll make a proper decision," he replied.

Trump said he is not going to the summit with the Kremlin leader "to negotiate for Ukraine".

"I’m here to get him [Putin] at a table. I think you have two sides," he noted.

Background:

  • On the eve of the meeting, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation reported that Putin was preparing "historical materials" to bring to the meeting in an attempt to prove that Ukraine is an artificial state.
  • Trump said he expects Putin to take the meeting seriously, warning of very severe consequences for Moscow if the Russian leader did not agree to take steps to end the war.
  • On the morning of 15 August, hundreds of people gathered in Anchorage in support of Ukraine ahead of the Trump-Putin summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpPutin
Advertisement:
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
About 120,000 Ukrainians in US about to lose temporary legal status and face deportation, WSJ says
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces hit Russia's Syzran refinery and command post in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Bloomberg learns how US Secret Service is preparing for Trump-Putin meeting
Trump: European leaders may be invited to potential meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
All News
Trump
Global markets trade near record highs ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, says Reuters
Trump departs for summit with Putin
US official does not rule out that Trump may walk out of meeting with Putin
RECENT NEWS
17:50
Trump says US may offer some security guarantees to Ukraine, but not through NATO
17:15
Trump says he's not going to Alaska meeting to negotiate for Ukraine
16:57
Two police officers killed in Russian attack on police car in Donetsk Oblast
16:51
Russian missiles hit Dnipro district, causing fire, one person killed
16:43
Global markets trade near record highs ahead of Trump-Putin meeting, says Reuters
16:04
​​Zelenskyy reports success on Pokrovsk front and awaits intelligence report on Alaska talks
15:42
EU foreign ministers to discuss 19th Russia sanctions package on 29-30 August
15:33
Trump departs for summit with Putin
15:16
White House announces names of US delegates heading to Trump-Putin talks – Reuters
15:11
US official does not rule out that Trump may walk out of meeting with Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: