Zelenskyy on Russian strikes ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: They keep killing even on the day of talks

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 August 2025, 18:57
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot: Zelenskyy's address

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pointed out that Russian forces are continuing to carry out deliberate strikes on Ukrainian regions despite the upcoming meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "I’m receiving reports from our intelligence and from diplomats about the preparations for the meeting in Alaska and about what Putin is bringing with him. We are also receiving reports from Ukrainian regions following Russian strikes. Sumy – a Russian strike on the central market. Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – strikes on cities and industrial facilities. Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Donetsk oblasts – deliberate Russian strikes. The war continues. It continues precisely because there is not even a signal, still less an order, that Moscow is preparing to end this war."

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that "on the day of the negotiations, they [the Russians] are still killing", which speaks volumes.

"The day before [the meeting], we had a discussion with the United States of America and with the Europeans about what could really work. Everyone needs a just end to the war. Ukraine is ready to work as productively as possible to bring the war to an end. We hope for a strong US position. Everything will depend on this – the Russians respect American strength. Only strength", Zelenskyy said.

