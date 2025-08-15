DeepState: Ukrainian forces push back Russians at site of their latest advance in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine's defence forces have pushed back Russian troops near the settlements of Rubizhne, Zoloty Kolodiaz, Vesele, Vilne, Shakhove, Nykanorivka and Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast, where they have recently intensified their advance.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Details: The First Corps Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine reported, "the enemy’s advance in the defence sector on the Pokrovsk front has been stopped by assets and personnel from the First Corps Azov of the National Guard, together with adjacent and subordinate units, over the past three days.

As a result of search-and-destroy actions, the following settlements have been mopped up: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele and Zolotyi Kolodiaz".

Azov added that as a result of active operations in the corps’ operational zone, the Russians suffered the following losses:

Military personnel killed in action – 271

Temporary casualty numbers – 101

POWs – 13

1 tank

2 infantry fighting vehicles

37 vehicles and motorcycles

3 guns

Stabilisation actions on the Dobropillia front are ongoing, the Ukrainian military said.

Background:

On 11 August, DeepState reported that Russian troops had intensified their advance near Dobropillia in recent days, particularly attempting to secure a foothold near the Dobropillia-Kramatorsk road. The analysts highlighted this advance on their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine, marking it with two wedges near Dobropillia.

The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group added that the Russians are infiltrating small groups past the first line of Ukrainian positions on this front, and that while such infiltration does necessitate deploying reserves to destroy them, it does not constitute "gaining control of territory".

On the evening of 11 August, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that additional forces had been sent towards Dobropillia to destroy Russian sabotage groups penetrating the line of defence.

