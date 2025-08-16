Trump-Putin meeting ends with no announcement of deals or ceasefire

The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has concluded with no agreements reached and no ceasefire in Ukraine announced, despite both leaders claiming "great progress" was made.

Source: Trump and Putin’s joint press conference

Details: Trump said the two sides had discussed multiple questions during the bilateral meeting and made "some great progress", although no official agreements were reached.

Advertisement:

"There’s no deal until there’s a deal," he said.

Quote from Trump: "I will call up NATO in a little while. I will call up the various people that I think are appropriate. And I'll of course call up President Zelenskyy and tell him about today's meeting. It’s ultimately up to them."

Details: Trump also declared that the negotiations with Putin were "extremely productive" and that there were "many points that we agreed on".

"We didn’t get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there," Trump said.

The press conference ended without any questions being taken from the journalists.

Background:

Ahead of his meeting with the Kremlin leader, Trump had said repeatedly that Putin would face severe economic consequences if he had no interest in ending the war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg had reported that the United States was considering imposing sanctions on the Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil as part of a package of measures aimed at forcing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Earlier, The Telegraph had reported that Trump was planning to propose a series of economic incentives during his meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August, including access to Alaska's natural resources and the partial lifting of sanctions on Russia's aircraft industry, in exchange for ending the war against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!