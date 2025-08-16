Trump: It's up to Zelenskyy to strike a deal with Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that it is now up to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with Fox News after meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, as reported by CNN and Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Trump said a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin could take place soon.

Quote: "Now it’s really up to President Zelenskyy to get it done."

They’re going to set up a meeting now between President Zelenskyy and President Putin and myself, I guess." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda doesn't recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Trump declined to reveal the obstacles that are standing in the way of an agreement.

Although no deal was reached, he described the summit with Putin as a success, giving it a 10 out of 10 rating, "in the sense that we got along great".

Quote: "I want to make sure it gets done. And we have a pretty good chance of getting it done."

Details: Trump also stated that during the talks with the Russian leader, they agreed that the war in Ukraine will conclude with a territory swap and certain security guarantees from the United States.

Asked about territorial concessions granting Russia land it did not previously occupy and potential US security guarantees for Ukraine, Trump said this was a matter for agreement with Putin.

Quote: "Well, I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on.

Actually, I think we agree on a lot. I can tell you, the meeting was a warm meeting."

Details: He described Putin as a "strong guy" and "tough as hell", but said the meeting was positive.

Quote: "I think we’re pretty close to the end. And look, Ukraine has to agree to it."

Details: Trump advised Zelenskyy: "Gotta make a deal."

The American president also said that Russia is a "very big power", unlike Ukraine.

Background: The Trump-Putin meeting has concluded with no agreements reached and no ceasefire in Ukraine announced, despite both leaders claiming "great progress" was made.

