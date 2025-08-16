All Sections
Starmer says Alaska meeting "has brought us closer than ever to ending the war" – Sky News

European PravdaSaturday, 16 August 2025, 14:55
Starmer says Alaska meeting has brought us closer than ever to ending the war – Sky News
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes that the meeting between Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Alaska has "brought us closer than ever" to ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Sky News, citing Starmer in a statement on the Alaska talks, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer praised Trump’s leadership in the attempts to stop the war. 

"President Trump's efforts have brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia's illegal war in Ukraine," he said.

Starmer added that the next step should be further negotiations involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since the "path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without him".

The UK prime minister also noted that security guarantees for Ukraine from Europe and the US will play a key role in deterring further Kremlin aggression. 

He stressed that the allies would continue to increase sanctions pressure on Russia’s war machine until Putin ends the war.

Background:

  • Following the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska, the European Union expects a trilateral summit including Zelenskyy to take place and is ready to contribute to its preparation.
  • An unnamed European official told CNN that during their conversation after Trump’s talks with the Kremlin chief in Alaska, European officials and the US president had discussed the possible provision of "Article 5-style" security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a potential peace agreement, but with no NATO involvement.
  • An Ukrainska Pravda source familiar with the talks has confirmed that the discussion took place.
  • Trump is said to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Putin wanted to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in hostilities.
  • Zelenskyy has said that he will fly to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday 18 August.

