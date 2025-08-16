European leaders issue joint statement after Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

Following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the European Union expects a trilateral summit including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take place and is ready to contribute to its preparation.

Source: a joint statement by European leaders, the text of which is at the disposal of European Pravda

Details: The heads of leading European states and institutions have issued a joint statement regarding the outcome of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska.

The statement was signed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and European Council President António Costa.

"Early this morning, President Trump debriefed us and President Zelenskyy following his meeting with the Russian President [Putin] in Alaska on 15 August 2025.

Leaders welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace," the statement reads. [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The leaders quoted Trump as saying that "the next step must now be further talks including President Zelenskyy, whom he will meet soon".

"We are also ready to work with President Trump and President Zelenskyy towards a trilateral summit with European support," the European leaders noted.

"We are clear that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We welcome President Trump’s statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees. The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role."

Background:

Earlier, the media reported that Trump is said to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wanted to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in hostilities, and Trump agreed that this would be better.

After the Alaska meeting, Trump stated that he had agreed with Putin on a territory exchange and that "Zelenskyy has to accept it".

He also announced new talks with the Kremlin head and said he would take part in a Zelenskyy-Putin meeting if it takes place.

Zelenskyy has said that he will fly to Washington for talks with Trump on Monday 18 August.

