Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces advance on difficult frontline areas in Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian gains are shown in blue, and Russian-occupied areas in red. Photo: Screenshot.

Ukrainian forces have been advancing in areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast for the second consecutive day.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement after hearing a report from General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy commended units from the First Corps Azov of the National Guard, the 7th Air Assault Corps, the 38th Separate Marine Brigade and the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade Kholodnyi Yar.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The destruction of the occupiers who tried to infiltrate deeper into our positions continues. Ukraine's prisoner-of-war exchange pool has also been significantly replenished with Russian soldiers."

More details: The president warned that Russian forces may try to increase pressure and launch new strikes on Ukrainian positions in the coming days, seeking to create more favourable political conditions for negotiations with global players.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are documenting the movement and preparations of Russian troops. Of course, we will counteract, if necessary, asymmetrically."

Background: On 16 August, the Dnipro Operational Strategic Group of Forces reported that Russian troops had occupied the settlements of Popiv Yar and Ivano-Darivka in Donetsk Oblast.

