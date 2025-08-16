German politicians see Alaska summit as diplomatic win for Putin

Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin stands to gain the most from the Alaska summit with US President Donald Trump, several German politicians have argued.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Deutsche Welle, a German international broadcaster and media outlet

Details: Norbert Röttgen, Deputy Chairman of the CDU/CSU (Union) parliamentary group in the Bundestag, said that Trump wanted to achieve a ceasefire in Ukraine, but Putin is not interested in that.

Quote from Röttgen: "He [Putin – ed.] wants to destroy Ukraine and believes he can achieve this militarily."

More details: Röttgen believes that Putin emerged as the winner from the summit, having gained previously unimaginable diplomatic support from the United States and convinced Trump once again not to impose sanctions.

Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of the Bundestag's foreign policy committee, dubbed the meeting a "Black Friday" that had yielded no results – no ceasefire, no serious agreements, just an invitation to Moscow for Trump. He stressed that Putin has put himself back in a position of equality with the United States in the international arena and appears to have been "rehabilitated" even as the war continues. Kiesewetter urged Europe to provide military aid to Ukraine on its own, without relying on the United States.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, a member of the European Parliament, said the West’s unity has been completely destroyed and Trump has lost his "moral compass" by putting his own ego first. She emphasised that Putin is back on the "red carpet" of world politics and the American president has failed to keep his own promises.

Sara Nanni, a representative of Germany’s Green Party, noted that the summit has made the situation in Europe even more uncertain and agreed that Putin has emerged the winner. She called on Europe to find effective leverage, even if the United States is no longer on the same team.

