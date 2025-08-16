NYT: Trump invites European leaders to his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump in December 2024; Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has invited European leaders to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy scheduled for Monday 18 August at the White House, The New York Times has reported.

Source: European Pravda; The New York Times, citing two senior European officials

Details: NYT reports that Trump wants to discuss a "peace plan" that includes Ukraine making territorial concessions.

The unnamed officials said that Trump will discuss the plan with Zelenskyy at the White House on Monday 18 August, and that European leaders have been invited to attend.

Decisions regarding its territory are for Ukraine to make, the sources stressed, adding that international borders should not be changed by force.

The officials also added that during a conversation with European leaders, Trump did not mention any additional sanctions or economic pressure on Russia. However, European leaders emphasised that they would continue to impose sanctions and put economic pressure on Russia until the killings stop.

Background:

Bloomberg has reported that Trump has informed European leaders and Zelenskyy that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is still demanding the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In return, Russia will give up its claims to parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts that it does not currently control, effectively freezing the front line.

Trump is said to have told Ukraine and European leaders that Putin wanted to immediately discuss the terms of ending the war, not just a pause in hostilities.

