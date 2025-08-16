Germany's Merz speaks of great progress following Trump-Putin meeting

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has described the United States' willingness to help provide security guarantees for Ukraine as "great progress" following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Merz, as reported by European Pravda with reference to German TV news channel n-tv

Details: Merz said he views the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska as offering a chance for positive results.

The chancellor noted that Trump had given European leaders a detailed briefing on the outcome of his meeting with Russia’s leader.

Quote: "He [Trump] gave us a detailed account of how thoroughly he had discussed the terms of a peace agreement with Putin. It had gone as far as a commitment that America is prepared to give security guarantees for Ukraine. This was not mentioned at yesterday’s joint press conference. I believe that America’s readiness to provide such security guarantees … is indeed great progress."

Details: Meanwhile, he stressed that work on the peace agreement is not yet finished.

Background:

Trump told the Europeans that Putin wants a "peace agreement" immediately, not just a ceasefire.

On Monday 18 August, Zelenskyy will fly to Washington for talks with Trump.

