Poland convinced Ukraine must maintain its EU and NATO accession perspective

The Polish government has stated that Ukraine must independently decide its future, especially concerning its territory and the prospect of joining the EU and NATO.

Source: Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Ukrinform news agency

Details: Szłapka noted that European leaders consider it vital to preserve unity and ensure that Ukraine remains a sovereign state.

"So that it [Ukraine – ed.] has no restrictions regarding its armed forces, relations with third countries, or a possible veto concerning the EU or NATO," he added.

He also stressed that "territorial issues" must depend exclusively on Ukraine.

The government spokesman said that, from Poland’s perspective, it is essential to maintain unity on Ukrainian matters among key political actors within the country, particularly between the government and the president.

Background:

Following the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, European leaders issued a joint statement stressing that Putin cannot be allowed to have a veto over Ukraine’s path to EU and NATO membership.

Zelenskyy has announced that he will meet Trump in Washington on 18 August.

