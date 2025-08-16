All Sections
Poland convinced Ukraine must maintain its EU and NATO accession perspective

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 16 August 2025, 19:43
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Polish government has stated that Ukraine must independently decide its future, especially concerning its territory and the prospect of joining the EU and NATO.

Source: Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Ukrinform news agency

Details: Szłapka noted that European leaders consider it vital to preserve unity and ensure that Ukraine remains a sovereign state.

"So that it [Ukraine – ed.] has no restrictions regarding its armed forces, relations with third countries, or a possible veto concerning the EU or NATO," he added.

He also stressed that "territorial issues" must depend exclusively on Ukraine.

The government spokesman said that, from Poland’s perspective, it is essential to maintain unity on Ukrainian matters among key political actors within the country, particularly between the government and the president.

Background:

