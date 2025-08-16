All Sections
Ukrainian forces advance 1-2.5 km on North Slobozhanshchyna front – Ukraine's General Staff

Olga Katsimon, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 16 August 2025, 20:40
A Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian Armed Forces units have advanced 1-2.5 km in certain areas of the North Slobozhanshchyna front in Sumy Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops on this front continue active operations aimed at wiping out Russian forces and liberating settlements.

Quote: "Continuous fire zones are being maintained in order to prevent Russian occupying forces from moving, reinforcing, or evacuating in key areas."

Details: Active operations are taking place particularly near the settlements of Oleksiivka and Yunakivka in Sumy Oblast, the General Staff said in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

Background: On 16 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that for the second consecutive day, Ukrainian troops were advancing near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

20:40
