Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 17 August 2025, 00:10
Four injured by Russian drone strike on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A Russian drone hit the garden of a house in the village of Vilshany in the Kharkiv district on the evening of 16 August. A family of four has been injured in the attack.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The investigators found that the drone had struck the garden of a house at about 21:00. A 49-year-old man, his 46-year-old wife, their 19-year-old daughter and a 76-year-old relative were injured, all suffering from acute stress reaction. 

The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The house and a garage were damaged in the attack. The type of the Russian drone is being established.

