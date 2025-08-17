Russian drones attack Sloviansk: woman injured, houses damaged

The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Liakh

A woman was injured and houses were damaged after Russian forces deployed Italmas drones to carry out two strikes on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 16 August.

Source: Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration

Details: Liakh said the first strike, targeting a residential area in the Zaliznychnyi district, occurred at around 18:15, injuring a woman and damaging several houses.

At approximately 19:30, Russian forces launched a second strike on the Lymany residential district, where houses were also damaged.

Liakh specified that in both cases the Russians had used Italmas attack drones.

