Drones attack railway hub in Russia's Voronezh Oblast

Drones attacked a major railway hub in the Russian city of Liski in Voronezh Oblast on the night of 16-17 August.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev

Details: Russian news outlets reported that the attack had targeted a railway station in Liski, a large hub of Russia’s South-Eastern Railway.

Local residents reported hearing drones overhead and at least six explosions around 02:40.

Gusev confirmed that air defence systems had been responding and claimed that several drones had been shot down over three districts of the oblast and over the city of Voronezh itself. He said that debris from one drone damaged a power line at the Liski station, which caused delays to several trains.

