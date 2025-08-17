All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian rocket artillery and drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: damage and fires reported – photos

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 17 August 2025, 07:55
Russian rocket artillery and drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: damage and fires reported – photos
A firefighter extinguishing a fire caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the night of 16-17 August. Fires and damage to civilian infrastructure have been recorded.

Source: Mykola Lukash, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council 

Details: Lukash said that Russian forces had attacked the Nikopol district with drones and Grad systems from the evening until morning.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of a Russian strike.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas came under fire. The attacks caused fires and damaged cars. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

 
The aftermath of a Russian strike.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram
 
The aftermath of a Russian strike.
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces carried out drone strikes on the Mezhova and Pokrovske hromadas in the Synelnykove district, damaging houses, a garage and infrastructure facilities and causing fires to break out.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian wardronesmissile strike
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
WSJ: Trump appeared tired and irritated with Putin after talks
Fox News unveils Melania Trump's "peace letter" to Putin – photo
Documents containing plan of Trump-Putin meeting found in Alaskan hotel – photo
Putin insists on official status for Russian language in Ukraine and is still refusing to meet Zelenskyy – NYT
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Body of woman killed in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast retrieved from under rubble
Russian missiles hit Dnipro district, causing fire, one person killed
Russians attack two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: woman injured – photos
RECENT NEWS
13:48
Von der Leyen to join Zelenskyy in meeting with Trump in Washington on 18 August
13:21
Russians drop two guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast: three injured
12:53
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
12:32
White House dismisses documents found in Alaskan hotel as "lunch menu", says ABC News
11:51
Ukrainian intelligence destroys Russian ammunition storage point in Melitopol – video
10:46
Robotic cargo deliveries to frontline forces nearly double, Ukraine's General Staff says
10:34
Ukraine sanctions Russian, Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying technologies for Shahed drones
09:43
Russia attacks Ukraine with 1 missile and 60 drones overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
09:30
Reuters outlines Putin's demands for ending war presented to Trump in Alaska
09:08
Battlefield saw 148 clashes over past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: