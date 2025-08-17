Russian rocket artillery and drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: damage and fires reported – photos
Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the night of 16-17 August. Fires and damage to civilian infrastructure have been recorded.
Source: Mykola Lukash, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council
Details: Lukash said that Russian forces had attacked the Nikopol district with drones and Grad systems from the evening until morning.
The city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas came under fire. The attacks caused fires and damaged cars. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Russian forces carried out drone strikes on the Mezhova and Pokrovske hromadas in the Synelnykove district, damaging houses, a garage and infrastructure facilities and causing fires to break out.
