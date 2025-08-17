Russian rocket artillery and drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: damage and fires reported – photos

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the night of 16-17 August. Fires and damage to civilian infrastructure have been recorded.

Source: Mykola Lukash, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Details: Lukash said that Russian forces had attacked the Nikopol district with drones and Grad systems from the evening until morning.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of a Russian strike. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas came under fire. The attacks caused fires and damaged cars. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The aftermath of a Russian strike. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The aftermath of a Russian strike. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces carried out drone strikes on the Mezhova and Pokrovske hromadas in the Synelnykove district, damaging houses, a garage and infrastructure facilities and causing fires to break out.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!