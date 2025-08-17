All Sections
Ukraine sanctions Russian, Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying technologies for Shahed drones

Olga KatsimonSunday, 17 August 2025, 10:34
Ukraine sanctions Russian, Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying technologies for Shahed drones
A Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a decree enacting a decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on new personal sanctions. The restrictions target 39 Russian individuals and 55 companies from Russia, Belarus and China.

Source: decree No. 599/2025; Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The sanctions have been imposed against Russia’s defence industrial base, targeting UAV manufacturers that employ artificial intelligence and their suppliers. 

The restrictions apply to 39 individuals and 55 companies (43 Russian, 10 Chinese and two Belarusian). Among them are key developers of attack UAVs and first-person view (FPV) drones (Zala Aero, Smart Birds, Vostok Design Bureau), electronics suppliers from China and Belarus, and centres developing AI solutions for drones, particularly Neurolab and the Centre for Unmanned Systems and Technologies.

Sanctions have also been applied to dozens of Russian citizens linked to the defence sector. Among them are Sergei Kalutsky, CEO of the defence company Vikor and CEO of Vostok Design Bureau, Newton-ITM CEO Dmitry Alikhanov and others.

The list of legal entities includes Russian defence companies such as:

  • Military Engineering Corporation;
  • NPO Topol – Unmanned Technologies;
  • Russian Academy of Rocket and Artillery Sciences;
  • Vostok Design Bureau;
  • ETC – Newton;
  • Altegrity;
  • Newton-ITM,

as well as Chinese and Belarusian companies supplying dual-use technologies and cooperating with the Russian defence industrial base.

The sanctions provide for asset freezes, a complete halt of trade operations and transit, a ban on participation in state procurement and privatisation, termination of agreements in the security and defence sphere and restrictions on access to technologies and intellectual property. 

The restrictions are imposed for 10 years or indefinitely. Ukraine is working with partners to achieve synchronisation of these sanctions across global jurisdictions.

