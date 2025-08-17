Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Brussels to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday 17 August.

Source: a European Pravda source in the European Commission

Details: "On Sunday 17 August, President von der Leyen is set to meet with President Zelenskyy and hold a joint press conference," the source told European Pravda.

Zelenskyy’s plane departed from Poland at about 12:15 Kyiv time and is heading to Brussels.

Background:

European leaders are planning to accompany Zelenskyy to the US to strengthen his position in talks with US President Donald Trump on Monday 18 August. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to travel to Washington.

After the meeting between the US and Russian leaders in Alaska, Trump said he had reached an agreement with Putin on a territory exchange and that "President Zelenskyy has to agree".

