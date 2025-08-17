All Sections
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen

Tetyana Vysotska, Olga KatsimonSunday, 17 August 2025, 12:53
Zelenskyy flying to Brussels to meet with von der Leyen
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Brussels to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday 17 August.

Source: a European Pravda source in the European Commission

Details: "On Sunday 17 August, President von der Leyen is set to meet with President Zelenskyy and hold a joint press conference," the source told European Pravda.

Zelenskyy’s plane departed from Poland at about 12:15 Kyiv time and is heading to Brussels.

Background:

