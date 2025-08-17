All Sections
Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing meeting: positions coordinated

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 19:25
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ursula von der Layen. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described as "very useful" a meeting with the Coalition of the Willing on Sunday in Brussels at which Ukraine and European representatives coordinated their positions ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We continue coordinating our joint positions. There is clear support for Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. Everyone agrees that borders must not be changed by force. Everyone supports that key issues must be resolved with Ukraine’s participation in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the US and the Russian chief."

Details: Zelenskyy said the US decision to join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine was "historic".

Quote: "Security guarantees, as a result of our joint work, must really be very practical, delivering protection on land, in the air, and at sea, and must be developed with Europe’s participation. Of course, we also discussed how to stop the killings as soon as possible. We are working out a common vision of what a peace agreement should be – really fair, swift, and effective." 

Background: 


