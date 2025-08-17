Zelenskyy on Coalition of the Willing meeting: positions coordinated

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described as "very useful" a meeting with the Coalition of the Willing on Sunday in Brussels at which Ukraine and European representatives coordinated their positions ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We continue coordinating our joint positions. There is clear support for Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. Everyone agrees that borders must not be changed by force. Everyone supports that key issues must be resolved with Ukraine’s participation in a trilateral format – Ukraine, the US and the Russian chief."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said the US decision to join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine was "historic".

Quote: "Security guarantees, as a result of our joint work, must really be very practical, delivering protection on land, in the air, and at sea, and must be developed with Europe’s participation. Of course, we also discussed how to stop the killings as soon as possible. We are working out a common vision of what a peace agreement should be – really fair, swift, and effective."

Background:

On 18 August, Zelenskyy will meet Trump in Washington. Several European leaders will accompany the Ukrainian president to the US. However, according to media reports, Zelenskyy will first hold a bilateral meeting only with Trump, followed by a joint meeting with the European leaders.

The US president’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said that at the Alaska summit, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin agreed to the provision of "robust security guarantees" for Ukraine by the US and European allies as part of a potential peace deal.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday that he does not have detailed information on the security guarantees for Ukraine that Trump and Putin discussed in Alaska, but he noted that it was an "important signal" from the US president.

This issue is expected to be discussed during Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House on 18 August.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!