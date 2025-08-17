All Sections
Teenager killed, 2 children and 4 adults injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 21:13
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A teenager has been killed and his brother, sister, parents and two other people injured in a Russian attack on the village of Novoiakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia district.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

 

Quote: "The enemy attacked the village of Novoiakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia district twice, likely with FAB bombs. 

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the attack. 

His 12-year-old brother, eight-year-old sister and their parents – a 40-year-old father and 36-year-old mother – have been injured. 

 

Two other men, aged 41 and 51, were also affected."

 

Details: The family home was destroyed. Nearby houses were also damaged.

