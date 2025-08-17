All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Coalition of the Willing ready to deploy forces in Ukraine immediately after hostilities end

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 August 2025, 21:39
Coalition of the Willing ready to deploy forces in Ukraine immediately after hostilities end
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

The Coalition of the Willing has confirmed its readiness to deploy security forces in Ukraine immediately after the end of hostilities, to help secure Ukraine's air and maritime space and to regenerate the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: statement by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the co-chairs of the Coalition of the Willing, following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday 17 August

Quote: "The leaders also commended President Trump's commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures. 

Advertisement:

They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces."

Details: The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and highly appreciated Zelenskyy's determination for a just and lasting peace as he prepares for further consultations with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Macron and Starmer also informed other leaders that they would travel to Washington on Monday 18 August to meet Trump and Zelenskyy.

Background

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5, including 2 children – video
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately
Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missile, injuring several people, including teenager – photos
Europe will not tolerate peace that is merely another word for capitulation, says EU ambassador to Ukraine
All News
RECENT NEWS
09:36
Russia attacks Ukraine with 4 missiles and 140 UAVs overnight: hits recorded at 25 locations
09:25
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: four injured
09:21
Ukraine's General Staff: Battlefield sees 182 clashes over past day, most intense fighting on Pokrovsk front
09:05
Russians attack Kyiv Oblast, damaging warehouse
08:48
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 5, including 2 children – video
08:14
Nighttime Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast: large-scale fire breaks out at fuel and energy facility – photos
07:57
Russians attack Pavlohrad with missile, damage industrial facility in Nikopol district – photos
07:34
Three people killed and residential building damaged in Russian drone strike on Kharkiv – photos
07:09
Schedule for Trump–Zelenskyy talks released
06:51
Russia loses 940 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: