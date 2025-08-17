Coalition of the Willing ready to deploy forces in Ukraine immediately after hostilities end

The Coalition of the Willing has confirmed its readiness to deploy security forces in Ukraine immediately after the end of hostilities, to help secure Ukraine's air and maritime space and to regenerate the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: statement by French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the co-chairs of the Coalition of the Willing, following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday 17 August

Quote: "The leaders also commended President Trump's commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the Coalition of the Willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures.

They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine's skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine's armed forces."

Details: The leaders reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and highly appreciated Zelenskyy's determination for a just and lasting peace as he prepares for further consultations with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

Macron and Starmer also informed other leaders that they would travel to Washington on Monday 18 August to meet Trump and Zelenskyy.

Background:

Zelenskyy described as "very useful" a meeting with the Coalition of the Willing on Sunday in Brussels at which Ukraine and European representatives coordinated their positions ahead of Zelenskyy's visit to Washington for a meeting with Trump.

On 18 August, Zelenskyy will meet Trump in Washington. Several European leaders will accompany the Ukrainian president to the US. However, according to media reports, Zelenskyy will first hold a bilateral meeting only with Trump, followed by a joint meeting with the European leaders.

